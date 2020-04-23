Here's How Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri's Four-Storey Office Building Has Been Transformed Into A Quarantine Facility To Fight COVID-19 (Watch Video)

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri did more than just donate money to various funds to fight COVID-19. They also opened up their private office building as a quarantine facility. BMC tweeted about the same saying, "We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly. Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture!" Of course, his gestures won everyone including his haters. Now we have details of how the office has been transformed into a quarantine headquarters to fight COVID-19. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan Offer Their 4-Storey Personal Office Space Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Twitter Hail The Couple and Trend #SRKOfficeForQuarantine!

Gauri Khan shared a video of Meer Foundation, Shah Rukh Khan is closely associated with, which gave a glimpse of how the essentials for the facility were made available and arranged. Gauri Khan's refurbished the office to make it ready for the intake of people.

There's a story that is hugely popular about how Shah Rukh Khan had said that one day he will rule this city. Yes, he is the king and he knows how to take care of his people.