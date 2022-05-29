Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha trailer was unveiled during the IPL 2022 final on May 29. The trailer video sees Aamir as a simple man and unfolds his remarkable journey. The movie will touch you heart with it's beautiful and heart touching story. LSC will make you emotional and laugh at the same time with the unique tale. Meanwhile, fans are totally impressed with Aamir's acting in the flick and they have already flooded the social media with positive response. Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan Promise a Roller-Coaster Ride in This Forrest Gump’s Hindi Remake (Watch Video).

Watched #LaalSinghChaddhatrailer what a brilliant acting by #AamirKhan Amazing visuals and dialogue 😍 just amazing, i have no words to appreciate dedication of Mr Perfect Aamir khan ❤️✨️✨️✨️✨️✨️ pic.twitter.com/vr3ILo7hWI — Osama Chandio (@imosamachandio) May 29, 2022

“ज़िंदगी गोलगप्पे की तरह होती है। पेट भर जाता है लेकिन मन नहीं भरता” What a LOVELY trailer of #LaalSinghChaddha 👌 Doesn’t give out much yet excites you well enough. #AamirKhan is in TOP form. This one’s gonna be a beautiful cocktail of varied emotions. #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer — Aavishkaar (@aavishhkar) May 29, 2022

That was so good... even though they didn't reveal much. The visuals are amazing, Aamir Khan looks fantastic, Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh have limited screen presence but shine all through it. This one's gonna be a classic. FDFS confirmed!❤#LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer — F. (@thatsrkstan) May 29, 2022

#LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer Ab sab D3 ke samar, PK ki acting se compare karenge… Also, few scenes reminds you of MNIK.. lekin sabr tho kar mere yaar.. zara saans tho le dildar.. Story and the screenplay would be the 👑 #AamirKhan zindabad 🙌🏻 — Arab😎 (@arabbaig) May 29, 2022

#LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer. Fantastic Trailar .... After Dangal ... I have seen Another Hearttoching Trailar #AamirKhan just Rocked..... @chay_akkineni Anna ... All The Best ... pic.twitter.com/mUbOCxWLPR#AamirKhan — Mohsin Srkian (@mohsin_srkian3) May 29, 2022

The innocence on his face while saying this dialouge ❤️❤️ so cute. Reason why he is the best actor in india right now.#AamirKhan you are so adorable here man 😭#LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer pic.twitter.com/VcjBZJbcq0 — Syed (@aamirsspk) May 29, 2022

#LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer this will go down as a CLASSIC. ♥️🙌 pic.twitter.com/48WkyNi4wE — Mohammed Sohail ❁ (@ItsSohailM) May 29, 2022

