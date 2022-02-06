Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has paid homage to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday aged 92 at a hospital in Mumbai. The thespian described Lata Mangeshkar as "the voice of million centuries" on his personal blog. He wrote: "She has left us ..The voice of a million centuries has left us .. her voice resounds now in the Heavens! Prayers for calm and peace." RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Check Out The Last Emotional Patriotic Song titled 'Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki' Sung By India's Nightingale.

Apart from the cine icon, several Bollywood personalities Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor paid tribute to the melody queen of India.

Lata Mangeshkar succumbed to multiple organ failure after 28 days of hospitalisation at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, on Sunday.

