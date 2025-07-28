Actress Mandira Bedi took to social media to celebrate five years since she adopted her daughter Tara Bedi Kaushal. On Monday, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress shared a heartfelt post to mark the special occasion. She posted a heartwarming video compiling sweet moments of Tara with her and other family members. The clip includes glimpses of their outings to restaurants, with Tara seen laughing and posing cheerfully for the camera. It opens with a touching moment of Tara sitting calmly and chanting “Om Shanti Shanti.” ‘4 Years Since You Left Us, Miss You’: Mandira Bedi Remembers Husband Raj Kaushal on His Death Anniversary.

Mandira Bedi Shares Heartfelt Video on Instagram – See Post

For the caption, Mandira wrote, "Five years ago, a little tornado of sunshine twirled into our lives… and we've been smiling (and chasing her) ever since! Thank you, Tara, for coming into our lives Talu Palu , you're all heart, all sparkle, and ALL ours. and we love you more than you can imagine!! #LittleMissSunshine #HomecomingDay."

Tara Joined Mandira Bedi’s Family in 2020 Through Adoption

For the unversed, Tara, the daughter of Mandira Bedi, became a part of the family in July 2020 through adoption. She was four years old at the time. Mandira and her late husband, Raj Kaushal, had spent nearly three years completing the adoption process. The actress has openly shared the emotional journey, including the initial challenges they faced—especially as her son, Veer, took time to adjust to having a younger sister.

Mandira Bedi Introduced Tara With Heartfelt Post

On October 25, 2020, Mandira Bedi introduced her adopted daughter, Tara, for the first time on social media. Sharing her family photo, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabi Bahu Thi actress had written, "She has come to us Like a blessing from above Our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit With eyes that sparkle like stars Sister to her Vir Welcoming her home With open arms and pure love Grateful, thankful. Blessed Tara Bedi Kaushal."

Mandira Bedi Remembers Late Husband Raj Kaushal

Mandira Bedi lost her husband, Raj Kaushal, to a heart attack on June 30, 2021. Reflecting on the loss, the actress in an Instagram post shared she and her children remember him every single day.

