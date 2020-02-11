Love Aaj Kal: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's Intimate Scenes in the Film Get Chopped up by Censor Board?

Love Aaj Kal still (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's Love Aaj Kal is just a couple of days away from its release and the film has finally received its Censor certificate. However, it wasn't a smooth ride for the maker as the board had some issues with certain scenes and the team has decided to chop off the ones that were objected. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the intimate scenes between Sara and Kartik have been reduced and modified in large number in addition to certain audio censoring. Kartik Aaryan's 'Nibba-Nibbi' Tweet While Promoting Love Aaj Kal With Arushi Sharma Gets Him in Trouble, Twitterati Calls Him Racist.

As per the report, a kissing scene which was right at the beginning has been reduced by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and most of the intimate scenes between the duo have been asked to remove. A particular lovemaking scene has been modified and the board has even asked to blur the visuals of cleavage that is shown after the intimate scene. After the entire discussion, the board has issued a U/A certificate to the film. 'Tum Mujhe Tang Karne Lage Ho!' Sara Ali Khan's Dialogue From Love Aaj Kal Continues to Get Hilariously Trolled With Funny Memes and Jokes.

When it comes to audio censoring, a sexually abusive word has been replaced and terms like ‘a**’, ‘f**k’, ‘f*****g’ have been muted. Also, ‘Haraamzaadon’ is replaced with ‘Saale besharmo’. The total length of the movie now stands as 2 hours, 21 minutes. Love Aaj Kal by Imtiaz Ali will hit the screens on February 14, 2020.