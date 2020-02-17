Lovebirds Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain Step Out For A Movie Date! (View Pics)

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain must have not made their relationship official, but the duo is definitely not shy about making public appearances. On numerous occasions they have stepped out together. In fact, Tara is also seen visiting alleged beau Aadar’s family members. We saw how the lovebirds grooved together at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding festivities. Well, the couple has been spotted together once again and this time it was for a movie date. Did Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain Confirm About Their Relationship? View Post.

It was just two days ago when Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain were spotted together at the Lakme Fashion Week 2020. And yesterday (February 16), the two were seen making an exit from PVR in Juhu, Mumbai. The duo looked stylish in their casual outfits. Tara donned a white top and teamed it with an over-sized camouflage jacket and black jeggings. Aadar sported a grey t-shirt and paired it with a denim jacket and matching jeans. The couple were photographed leaving the venue together. Are Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain Getting Married? Rima Jain Answers.

Tara Sutaria

Tara and Aadar

Duo Leaves The Venue Together

Recently Aadar Jain’s mother Rima Jain was asked if her son and Tara Sutaria were next in line to get married, to which she responded, “No, nothing like that. They’re young. We’ll see later in life what happens. Let them make their life and let them work (first),” reports Mirror. Keep watching this space for more updates from the world of entertainment!