Are Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain Getting Married? Rima Jain Answers…

Rima Jain, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It has been quite some time since Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain have been seeing each other. Although the two have not made any official announcement yet, their outings and Tara’s visits at Aadar’s residence and spending time with his family speak volumes. The Student of the Year 2 actress was also present at Aadar’s brother, Armaan Jain’s wedding. In fact, Aadar and Tara even performed together. Well, the next big question that has been in discussion is, are Tara and Aadar getting married anytime soon? Did Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain Confirm About Their Relationship? View Post.

Two days ago, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a picture on Instagram that she captioned as ‘Family’. Besides the newlyweds, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra Jain, another couple who grabbed eyeballs was Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain. The two definitely looked all comfortable while posing for this lovely ‘family’ pic. When Aadar’s mommy Rima Jain was asked about the rumours of another wedding in the family, she was quoted as saying, “No, nothing like that. They’re young. We’ll see later in life what happens. Let them make their life and let them work (first),” reports Mirror. And when asked if the family had given a nod for Aadar and Tara’s relationship, she further stated, “We love anybody our son loves.” Tara Sutaria Steps Out for a Date With Rumoured Boyfriend Aadar Jain (View Pics).

The Pic That Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shared On Instagram

View this post on Instagram Family❤️ #loveandonlylove❤️ #goteachotherforever #gratefulalways A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on Feb 9, 2020 at 11:07am PST

Well, that clearly states that the Aadar Jain’s family has approved of his relationship with Tara Sutaria. We just can’t wait to hear these two making an official announcement! Keep watching this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.