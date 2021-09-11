We all know about Akshay Kumar's song with Kylie Minogue "Chiggy Wiggy" in Blue which was a rage. There were several rumours that the Australian pop sensation was paid a bomb for her appearance in the song. Later, he did a collab with Snoop Dog for Singh Is Kinng. But may not remember is that the actor had been part of a promotional video for Speedy Singh which had Ludacris lending his vocals. Today on Ludacris's birthday, let's talk about the song. Ludacris and Wife Eudoxie Bridges Are Expecting Their Second Child Together (View Pics)

Reports in Mumbai Mirror suggested that Akshay Kumar was not supposed to be part of Speedy Singh in any way despite being the producer of this Indo-Candian venture. But it seems he couldn't resist the temptation and flew down to Toronto to shoot this special song. The track is composed by the Punjabi band RDB. Ludacris Recalls His Last-Minute Auditioning for Paul Walker, Vin Diesel’s 2 Fast 2 Furious

Speedy Singh which released in 2011 was inspired by the life of a Canadian hockey player. It had a huge cast and Akshay wasn't the only one who made a cameo in it. Drake too made an appearance in it.

