Actor Rohit Saraf, who is being lauded for his performance in Ludo, has shared a funny anecdote from the sets. Taking to Instagram, Rohit revealed that he used Eno, an acidity aid, and an apple flavoured beverage for a scene where he had to drink a beer. "Ludo BTS| Tried to use appy fizz + eno instead of using actual beer and.. well, nevermind," Rohit wrote alongside a video of him laughing on seeing a person mixing Eno in his beer mug. Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii, Abhishek Bachchan’s Ludo, Rajkummar Rao’s Chhalaang – Ranking All Hindi Diwali 2020 Releases From Worst to Best (LatestLY Exclusive)

Reacting to the clip, a user commented: "hahaha." "Hahaha, you look so cute," another one wrote. Speaking of "Ludo", The Anurag Basu directorial is a dark humour anthology comprising four stories. Ludo Ending Explained: Decoding The Final Fates of Main Characters in This Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer (SPOILER ALERT) – LatestLY Exclusive

Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi and Sanya Malhotra are also seen playing important characters in the movie.

