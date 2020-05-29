Lyricist Yogesh Gaur Dies At 77, Lata Mangeshkar Pays Condolence

Yogesh Gaur (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Veteran lyricist Yogesh Gaur has passed away at the age of 77. He was known as Yogesh in the Hindi film industry. The cause of his death is not known yet.

Yogesh has penned lyrics for popular songs like "Kahin duur jab din dhal jaye" and "Zindagi kaisi hai paheli" for the hit film, Anand. Also, he worked with music director Rajesh Roshan in Baaton Baaton Mein (1979) and his lyrics for the songs ‘Na Bole Tum’, ‘Suniye Kahiye’ and ‘Utthey Sabke Kadam’ were hit.

Yogesh did not work for 12 years until 2018. Two years ago, he had made a comeback in the industry with Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain, directed by Harish Vyas. He penned the lyrics for the songs 'Piya Mosey Rooth Gaye' and 'Meri Ankhein', which was crooned by Shaan.

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar paid tribute to the lyricist on Twitter. She wrote, “Mujhe abhi pata chala ki dil ko chunewale geet likhnewale kavi Yogesh ji ka aaj swargwas hua. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua.Yogesh ji ke likhe kai geet maine gaaye," Lata Mangeshkar Is Speechless About the Sudden Demise of Rishi Kapoor, Shares a Rare Throwback Pic Holding Him in Her Arms.

Mujhe abhi pata chala ki dil ko chunewale geet likhnewale kavi Yogesh ji ka aaj swargwas hua. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua.Yogesh ji ke likhe kai geet maine gaaye. Yogesh ji bahut shaant aur madhur swabhav ke insan the. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) May 29, 2020

Yogesh has also written for TV shows like Chandrakanta, Hasratein, Thoda Hai Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai and Gudgudee. But he did not enjoy working for TV when the subjects changed drastically over years. He also worked on a few films which remain unreleased. The veteran lyricist wasn't happy with today’s film music scenario.“I don't even know the names of many composers, singers or lyricists. Call me old-fashioned but today’s songs come and go. Many people still remember and hum what we wrote years ago," he said in an interview. May his souls rest in peace.