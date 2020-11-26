Karan Johar and Madhur Bhandarkar's ongoing feud related to the title of the former's new web series has finally come to an end. The Fashion maker had earlier tweeted about how he had registered a title called 'Bollywood Wives' and why Karan wanted him to lend the same. Since the filmmaker was already working on a script for the same, he denied giving him the title and Karan then went ahead with 'The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.' Madhur was pretty upset with this move and decided to slam him publicly for the same.

While Karan kept mum for days, he finally issued a humble statement, apologising for any grievances that Bhandarkar must have had in the past couple of days. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil also assured the director that his web series will in no way coincide with his future project and that the format for which is totally different. While Madhur Bhandarkar was yet to revert to his statement, he has now reacted to it by saying he accepts the apology and wishes to move on from here.

Check Out Madhur Bhandarkar's Response

"I accept your apology and would like to leave things here. I too wish you well in your future endeavours," read a part of his statement. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives revolves around the real star wives of B-town. The series that stars names like Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and Seema Khan is slated to air on Netflix.

