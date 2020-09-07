Following Kangana Ranaut's comparison between Mumbai and POK, she has been in the eye of the storm for more reasons than one. While many Bollywood celebrities slammed her for such a poor remark, the actress claimed that Shivsena member Sanjay Raut has given her an 'open threat' not to return to Mumbai. Now she has been given Y-security by the Centre for her safety. Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh has reacted to this new development and expressed sadness. Kangana Ranaut to Get Security by Himachal Pradesh Govt at Her Home-Town, Confirms CM Jai Ram Thakur

Speaking to the media, Deshmukh said, "It is surprising and sad that those who insult Mumbai and Maharashtra, are being given 'Y' level security by centre. Maharashtra is not only of NCP, Shiv Sena or Congress but of BJP & the public too. People of all party should condemn it if one insults Maharashtra: Maharashtra HM." He had earlier had said that Kangana has no right to stay in Maharashtra after her controversial remark.

It is surprising and sad that those who insult Mumbai and Maharashtra, are being given 'Y' level security by centre. Maharashtra is not only of NCP, Shiv Sena or Congress but of BJP & the public too. People of all party should condemn it if one insults Maharashtra: Maharashtra HM https://t.co/ukkAGCARqZ pic.twitter.com/DskUm3QuO4 — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020

Kangana isn't done yet. She shared a video today of BMC officials at her office. She has posted that she has received reports that the official might demolish her property.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2020 04:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).