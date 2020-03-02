Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor Step Out for a Romantic Dinner Date (View Pics)

Malaika and Arjun's date night (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are the 'it' couple in Bollywood. While rumours about their impending wedding keep hitting the headlines, the couple seem to be unfazed by all this and are often seen enjoying their time together. We often find them attending parties and events together and recently, the duo stepped out for a meal together and paparazzi couldn't get enough of them. Both Malaika and Arjun were dressed in casuals and looked amazing on their date night. When Malaika Arora Revealed Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor is a Bigger Diva than Her (Watch Video).

While Arjun kept it simple in a black t-shirt, Malaika was seen sporting a gorgeous white dress with a midriff cut. Not just this, Arjun had also taken to Instagram to share a few pictures from their date. The duo seemed to have been enjoying a cheat day and even gorged on some brilliant chocolate pastries. Malaika and Arjun rarely indulge in social media PDA but are always known to be supportive of each other's work and often share and comment on one another's posts.

Check Out Arjun and Malaika Step Out for a Date:

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's date

Malaika Arora and Arjun's Recent Outing:

Malaika and Arjun Enjoy a Date

Malaika and Arjun made their relationship insta-official in June last year as Malaika took to Instagram to post a loved-up picture with beau on his birthday. Sharing the picture, Malaika wrote, "Happy bday my crazy, insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor ... love n happiness always.” Malaika Arora Has THIS to Say About the Recent Wedding Rumours With Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

Amidst rumours of their marriage, Arjun also spoke about taking the big decision and how his family has been supportive of it, he said, "They also know that whenever I want to take a decision of that proportion, it will be taken keeping them in mind, not too soon or late, just when I feel it’s right."