Malaika Arora Taps Her Passion, Cooks ‘Malabari Stew’ for the Family During Her Self-Quarantine Time (Watch Video)

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood babe, Malaika Arora has been a fitness and fashion inspiration to many people out there. Her love for yoga and consuming healthy food (vegan) has always grabbed fans attention. In the past few years, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl has also turned out to be one of the leading fitness enthusiasts who can be followed and taken tips from. Now, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Arora is also among the list of Bollywood celebs who is under house arrest. And guess what, in her self-quarantine time, the actress took to Instagram and shared a video in which she can be seen cooking. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Send 'Positive Vibes' To Fans Amid Coronavirus Outbreak (Watch Video).

Malla in her IG post mentioned how she is utilising the self-isolation time with her family and near ones in a constructive and healthy way by cooking some sumptuous and delicious food. Malla in the clip can be seen preparing 'Malabari veg stew for the soul'. Well, the curry really looks tempting and how. Also, this is not the first time Malla has adviced fans to be indoors and safe. As she has been on an awareness spree from past a few days. COVID-19 Outbreak: Sonu Nigam Is Self-Quarantined with His Family in Dubai, Singer to Perform Live For Fans During the Janata Curfew on March 22.

Have A Look At Malaika's Cooking Video Here:

Well, going by the current scenario worldwide, what a better way to do what you love, right? On Malaika's video, even her industry friends, Vikram Phadnis and Sophie Choudry commented by hinting that they too want to taste the delicacy. Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika is currently seen as a judge on a reality show titled as India's Best Dancer. Stay tuned!