Mumbai, August 4: Bollywood diva and an ardent yoga practitioner Malaika Arora has talked about the profound benefits of Surya Namaskar and showcased a step-by-step method on how to perform the asana. Malaika took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself performing the traditional Surya Namaskar, which is a series of 12 yoga postures performed in a fluid, continuous sequence.

She shared a video of herself starting with the prayer pose, then doing the Hasta Uttanasana, Padahastasana, Ashwa Sanchalanasana, Dandasana, Ashtanga Namaskara, Bhujangasana, Parvatasana, Ashwa Sanchalanasana, Padahastasana, Hasta Uttanasana and the Pranamasana. For the caption, she wrote: “Surya Namaskar is not just a physical practice, it’s a sacred mantra.” Shah Rukh Khan Shares Playful Banter With ‘Jawan’ Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra in Classic SRK Style, Thanks Him Twice (View Post).

Malaika mentioned that the meditation aligns her breath with the sun's energy. “Each breath attunes you to solar energy, awakening your Sushumna Nadi (Right nostril or sun ) , dissolving inner fog, and syncing your rhythm with nature’s eternal flow. Done with awareness, it becomes a moving prayer—a daily offering to the light within and around you. 1. Pranamasana (Prayer Pose) Om Mitrāya Namaha, 2. Hasta Uttanasana (Raised Arms Pose) Om Ravaye Namaha.”

She added: “ 3. Padahastasana (Hand to Foot Pose) Om Sūryāya Namaha, 4. Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian Pose) Om Bhānave Namaha, 5. Dandasana (Stick Pose / Plank) Om Khagāya Namaha, 6. Ashtanga Namaskara (Eight-Limbed Salute) Om Puṣṇe Namaha 7. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose) Om Hiranyagarbhāya Namaha.” Fact Check: Are Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh Expecting Their Third Child? Here’s the Truth Behind Viral Pregnancy Photo of Power Couple on Instagram.

Malaika Arora on the Profound Benefits of Surya Namaskar

“8. Parvatasana (Mountain Pose) Om Marīcaye Namaha 9. Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian Pose) Om Ādityāya Namaha, 10. Padahastasana (Hand to Foot Pose) Om Savitre Namaha 11. Hasta Uttanasana (Raised Arms Pose) Om Arkāya Namaha, 12. Pranamasana (Prayer Pose) Om Bhāskarāya Namaha.” she concluded the post.

In other news, on July 28, Malaika revealed that her suitcase has around 25 outfits that never came out after enjoying a 5-day trip. The 51-year-old actress took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a video of her airport diaries. The clip opened with the stunner relaxing in the airport lounge, followed by her heading towards the flight. In the end, Malaika is seen dozing off on the plane. "Just landed with 25 outfits that saw nothing but my suitcase," the post was captioned.

