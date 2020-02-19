Malang Is Only The Third Film To Earn Rs 50 Crore At The Box Office In 2020 Which Had 17 Releases So Far

Malang poster (Picture credits: Instagram)

2020 so far has just one blockbuster movie in the form of Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior. The year has so far seen 17 releases but only three of them managed to score over Rs 50 crore at the box office and they are Tanhaji, Street Dancer 3D and Malang. The last one definitely comes as a surprise since the film started low and had some really negative reviews. But it stood its ground at the box office and managed to score well. In fact, Love Aaj Kal's derailed run has worked in its benefit. Malang Box-Office Collection Day 12: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani Film Crosses the Rs 50 Crore Mark

Malang has so far earned Rs 50.69 crore with good numbers over the weekend and steady one during the weekdays. It is in its second week and will only have this one to score more as the next releases are Bhoot- Part One: The Haunted Ship and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

#Malang hits ₹ 50 cr... Third film to cross ₹ 50 cr mark in 2020, after #Tanhaji [nearing ₹ 275 cr] and #StreetDancer3D [nearing ₹ 75 cr]... [Week 2] Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 2.52 cr, Sun 3.25 cr, Mon 1.53 cr, Tue 1.49 cr. Total: ₹ 50.69 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2020

It also highlights how poorly Bollywood has fared in the first two months of 2020. Movies that were supposed to make things matter at the box office fell flat and the classic example of that was Love Aaj Kal. Even a rehashed story and music, couldn't save this film from being a disaster. Hopefully, this Friday will bring much cheer to the box office.