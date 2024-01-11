Filmmaker Anurag Basu’s upcoming directorial Metro…In Dino will now release for September 13. It was earlier scheduled to hit the big screen on March 29. The chronicle stars an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Metro In Dino Gets New Release Date: Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan -Starrer Anthology To Hit Theatres on 13th September 2024.

The film is a sequel to Basu’s 2007 film Life in a Metro (2007) was originally slated to hit the screens on December 8, 2023. The makers announced that the release was pushed to March 29, 2024. Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu's film, has just announced its new release date.

Metro…In Dino New Release Date

The film follows stories of bittersweet relationships in a contemporary setting, exploring various aspects, hues, and moods of love. Directed by Anurag Basu, music by Pritam, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Taani Basu, the film will release on September 13, 2024.

