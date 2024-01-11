Anurag Basu’s forthcoming directorial Metro..In Dino is one of the most highly-anticipated movies of this year for obvious reasons. The romantic drama, which is a sequel to the 2007 acclaimed drama film Life in a…Metro, features an ensemble star cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. As per the latest update on the film, the upcoming rom-com has got a new release date. Film Critic Taran Adarsh took to his X handle to announce that the film will now hit the theatres on 13th September 2024. Metro..In Dino will be bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Taani Basu. Earlier, the film was slated to release on March 29 of this year. Metro in Dino: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta and Pankaj Tripathi's Film Gets Postponed; Check Out New Release Date of Anurag Basu’s Anthology.

Metro..In Dino Gets A New Release Date:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)