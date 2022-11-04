Mili Movie Review: The official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film titled Helen, director Mathukutty Zavier's Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mili is both terrific and terrifying(call it chilling if you will!). The survival thriller revolves around a nursing graduate Mili (Janhvi Kapoor) who lives with her father (Manoj Pahwa). Mili works as a waitress at a fast-food joint in a mall and she plans to migrate to Canada. The young girl accidentally gets trapped inside the cold storage of the fast-food joint and her fight to survive forms the crux of the thriller.Janhvi Kapoor Keeps It Breezy in Colourful Blouse and Matching Skirt As She Adds Drama to Her On-Fleek Looks for Mili Promotions, View Pics

Director Mathukutty Xavier unfolds the tale of a girl's survival that spans five hours of a night. The film majorly revolves around Janhvi Kapoor who showcases a range of emotions as she starts freezing at minus 17 degree Celsius. Mili must do something very fast if she has to survive and Janhvi displays that sense of urgency, vulnerability and helplessness with utter earnestness. The palpable sense of claustrophobia that comes with the narrative is unmissable. The makers ensure that you stay with Mili as she heaves deeply, shivers relentlessly, and resorts to every method possible to survive. Even if the death sentence is almost certain, Mili remains who she truly is at the core. Her empathy, love for life and hope is displayed as she tries everything in her capacity to fight the massive odds stacked against her.

On the parallel track remains the father's desperate search for his daughter who has not returned home, and Manoj Pahwa has done a wonderful job of it in a role that has seen him display his true acting potential. The adorable relationship of the dad and the daughter makes the sequences outside the cold storage. The search attempt by panic-stricken and his friends struggle to find Mili and their efforts drip with desperation and raw emotions.

While the first half of the movie is a bit sluggish until the plot is set, the second half galvanizes into desperate measures as the chances of Mili's survival get slim. Sunny Kaushal as Mili's boyfriend is equally earnest with his craft and he is very subtle with his range of emotions. The irresponsible cop on duty, Mili's friends, and those involved in her search are justifiably placed with their respective characters. Bigg Boss 16: Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal To Promote Their Upcoming Film Mili on Salman Khan's Reality Show

Honestly, as there's nothing novel about Mili's survival tricks, the film starts testing your patience more so that you can foresee what she is likely to do next. And yet the desperation inside the cold storage of Mili and the run against time by her loved ones are equally engaging as the two narratives run parallelly. The unusual situation is a quick reminder of Rajkumar Rao's Trapped but this one shows the more empathetic side of the protagonist as she tries to keep up with life in the truest sense of the word. The film is technically perfect with the sequence overlapping to form the foundation of the story, the editing is crisp and the background score is haunting. The close-up shots stay with you as Mili starts freezing long after you leave the dark room.

Final Word: Mili is enjoyable and empathetic. It's both terrific and terrifying. The survival drama has enough thrills, and Janhvi Kapoor's earnest performance and Manoj Pahwa's desperation to track his daughter is 'chilling to watch!

Rating: 3.5

