It's a never-ending fashion game for Janhvi Kapoor as she keeps enthralling her fans with her sartorial choices for Mili promotions! This time, she kept it breezy in colourful blouse and matching skirt and exuded exuberance in the radiant outfit! The sleeveless blouse that was paired with a flowy skirt looked perfect when accessorised with a beaded neck choker. No doubt, she added drama to her on-fleek looks with this gorgeous outfit for the movie promotions! Janhvi Kapoor Redefines Beauty in Georgette Green Saree Styled With Embroidered Blouse; View Pics of Mili Actress

View Pics of Janhvi Kapoor in Colourful Blouse and Matching Skirt:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

