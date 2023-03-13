Rani Mukerji was last seen in the film Bunty Aur Babli 2, which had released in 2021. The actress is now all set to enthrall the audience with a family legal drama titled, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The upcoming film directed by Ashima Chibber is based on a true story of a NRI couple named Sagarika Bhattacharya and Anurup Bhattacharya. The trailer of the film has grabbed audiences’ attention already and one cannot wait to watch it on the big screens. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Trailer: Rani Mukerji Battles Norwegian Foster Care System To Win the Custody of Her Kids (Watch Video).

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is produced under the banners of Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios. Ahead of the film’s release, let’s take a look at some of its key details.

Cast – The film stars Rani Mukerji and Anirban Bhattacharya in the lead. Neena Gupta and Jim Sarbh would be seen in pivotal roles.

Plot – It revolves around a couple who moves to Norway for job and how their two children are taken away by the Norwegian Child Welfare Services on the grounds of improper treatment of their kids.

Watch The Trailer Of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Below:

Release Date – The film helmed by Ashima Chibber is all set to be released in theatres on March 17.

Review – The reviews for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway are not out yet. LatestLY will post the update as soon as the reviews are shared.

