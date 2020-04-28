Muskurayega India: Lyricist Kaushal Kishore Reveals What Inspired Him to Pen This Celebrity Special Song on COVID-19 Pandemic

Muskurayega India song stills (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Kaushal Kishore is perhaps the least familiar name associated with the song "Muskurayega India" that has been creating waves on social media, though he is certainly not the least important. Kaushal has written the song by new-age Bollywood composer Vishal Mishra, which features some of the biggest Bollywood stars in its music video, including Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao and Taapsee Pannu . The track aims at boosting people's spirits in the fight against the novel coronavirus at a time when the nation is experiencing a lockdown due to the pandemic. Muskurayega India Video Song: Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon and More Unite For a Beautiful Anthem to Motivate Indians in Fight Against COVID-19.

"Be it in a situation of war or plague, whenever any severe problem has affected humanity, society and our country, writers have taken it on themselves to spread hope with their writing. 'Muskurayega India' is a part of that same hope initiative and I feel glad that it came from my pen," Kaushal said. He added: "It was written with all my heart and I'm glad it has touched so many hearts. I receive messages and calls from people, mentioning that the song has empowered them to fight and stay brave. I'm glad and honoured that I could become a small part of this battle against the pandemic." Teri Mitti Tribute Song: Akshay Kumar’s Way of Thanking India’s ‘Heroes in White’ is Highly Emotional and Inspiring (Watch Video)

Even though the lockdown might have negative repercussions like lots of people losing their jobs, not getting salary on time, experiencing loss in business and other such problems, the lyricist strongly believes that every cloud has a silver lining. "Our country has faced a lot of trouble even in the past and we have come through victoriously. We have seen wars, we have been subjected to slavery but we have overcome all that. Yes, this lockdown will have a lot of negative impact but I'm certain that we will battle it out as wonderfully as we are battling against the coronavirus right now. If all of us stand together, we can fight against any difficulty," he said.

Kaushal concluded with a message for the corona warriors like the doctors, police, media professionals and cleanliness workers: "As a kid, I used to hear stories about superheroes who come at the time of difficulty and help people come out of tough times. These corona warriors are those superheroes and they deserve all the respect and love. I want to apologise to them on behalf of all those who attacked them. So many doctors have taken time out to enjoy our song and they have also made cover versions of it. It's humbling."