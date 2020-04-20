Nagpur Police Starts Showing Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji at Open Theatres in Shelter Homes to Help Decrease Anxiety in Residents

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (Photo Credits: Twitter)

While we're busy picking up different hobbies in quarantine, movies are the only viable options that are keeping us sane. They are everyone's go-to option for entertainment and the lockdown period has, in fact, helped us pick up on all the missed releases. But the ones who are struggling to pass time at shelter homes while tackling different issues like anxiety and depression, Nagpur Police has come up with an initiative to help them stay entertained. Stay Home, else We'll Put You in a Room and Play 'Masakali 2.0' on Loop: Jaipur Police Warn Lockdown Violators.

Nagpur Police has now decided to set up open-air theatres in different shelter homes to decrease anxiety amongst its residents. They are currently airing Ajay Devgn's last release, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior to entertain the locals of shelter homes. "Watching a film redirects the attention and it’s an excellent way to decrease anxiety," they tweeted while sharing a video of their open theatre from one of the shelter homes. COVID-19 Crisis: Nagpur Police Shares the Perfect 'Social Distancing' Message, Featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone (View Tweet).

Check Out Ajay Devgn's Tweet

If I or my films can help in any way, it makes me happy. Great efforts by you sirs. Humbled 🙏@NagpurPolice https://t.co/PtqvjGsE0k — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 20, 2020

