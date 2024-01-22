National Girl Child Day is an annual observance focused on raising awareness of the struggles of being born as a girl child in this country. From targeted violence and abuse to female foeticide or discrimination, the depth of the challenges faced by a girl child in India is monumental. National Girl Child Day 2024 will be celebrated on January 24. First initiated in 2008 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the celebration focuses on raising helpful conversations about inequalities girls face in Indian society. Several issues that stand in the way of a girl child and her dream towards being a successful independent person have been raised in various movies. As we prepare to celebrate National Girl Child Day 2024, here are the top 5 movies you should watch to celebrate the girl child, understand key issues that stand in their way and celebrate girlhood.

1. Angrezi Medium

One of the last movies starring Irrfan Khan, Angrezi Medium is a beautiful movie that follows the life of a girl child who is born in a conservative household but with a supportive father. Their journey through various ups and downs and her father’s contributions to ensuring she can fulfil her dreams are what make this a heart-warming watch.

2. Thappad

Domestic violence is a subject that often requires a lot of nuance. While the majority of the victims of domestic abuse and violence are women, most people do not acknowledge or discuss this issue unless the violence is extreme. In a time like that, a movie like Thappad is the perfect watch that highlights that violence and abuse are unquestionably wrong - the level of abuse has no bar. This movie can initiate some very difficult conversations at home and with friends who may be struggling and can give women the courage to finally take some steps to stand up to their abusers.

3. Parched

This 2015 movie has not got its due credit for beautifully capturing the life of four women in a remote Indian village. From a widow to a child bride, this movie has the perspectives of various different types of women and is a must-watch.

4. Tribhanga

If you are looking for a National Girl Child Day movie that is empowering, insightful and emotional - Tribhanga is perfect for you. The story of three generations of women and their interactions with each other, this movie is layered and brushes upon various struggles of being a woman in India.

5. The Sky Is Pink

In its essence, The Sky Is Pink is a story of a mother who wants her daughter to have the world and a family that tries to support a girl child in an extremely unique space. The movie will surely tug your heart and leave you with a strong urge to hug your kids.

We hope that these movies help you to celebrate National Girl Child Day by celebrating the female children in your life and making sure they know that they can be whatever they want to be.

