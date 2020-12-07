Neetu Kapoor is one of the cast members of Karan Johar's production Jug Jugg Jeeyo, apart from Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul, who was recently tested positive for Coronavirus. Recently, a video of hers went viral where she had her swab test done for COVID-19 testing. In the video, we can see that someone (whose face isn't seen) is taking swab samples from Neetu Kapoor's throat and nose. While the actress looked a little terse before the samples were taken, she was surprised that the sample-taking didn't leave her in discomfort. Jug Jugg Jeeyo: After Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Co-Star Maniesh Paul Also Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Well, that's also because whoever took the samples it felt like they really didn't want to trouble her much. Apparently, the video was taken before she went for Jug Jugg Jeeyo outdoor shoot, as per the post below, where she had undergone precautionary tests.

Watch the video below:

So what's wrong here? Whoever have had their swab tests done would know that to get the right samples, the medical staff insert the swab stick deep in both the throat and the nose, which isn't an easy experience. The saliva and mucus samples near the mouth and nose's exteriors are avoided as they don't really give the right results.

Which is exactly what the below doctor also claims that the swab test done for Neetu Singh isn't right. Dr Joyeeta Basu, Co-Founder and Director, Doctors Hub, alleges that such processes end up getting false negative results and reiterates the need to have more professionally trained staff to take such tests.

Check Out Her Tweet Below:

This is just so wrong . This is why you get false negative results . Technicians need to be better trained and training needs to be supervised and reinforced. pic.twitter.com/JAx1388InG — Joey (@DrJoyeeta) December 6, 2020

Interestingly, before they left for Jug Jugg Jeeyo shoot, Neetu Kapoor had posted a picture of the main cast near the plane. None of them were wearing a mask, which the actress justified in her caption saying, "We are all Covid tested and safe, hence removed mask while taking picture." Varun Dhawan Confirms Testing Positive for COVID, Says ‘I Could Have Been More Careful’.

View the Post below:

When the first reports about some of the cast members getting COVID-19 positive, even Anil Kapoor's name was mentioned. However the actor refuted the reports, saying that he has tested negative for the tests. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan, in his post confirming he is now COVID-19 positive, says he should have been more careful.

