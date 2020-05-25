Nitesh Tiwari Made the Most of Lockdown by Learning Cooking, Says ‘Now It Has Become More of a Joy’

Nitesh Tiwari (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari has not taken a break from what he loves -- writing. The ongoing lockdown has also made him realise that cooking can give him joy too. The "Dangal" director has picked up a new skill during the lockdown, which started in March. "I have learnt how to cook. It started as a necessity. Now it has become more of a joy. I never thought that I could cook food without hearing my kids cribbing about it. In fact, they like it. I never thought that cooking could also give me joy," Nitesh told IANS. Nitesh Tiwari’s Nine-Year-Old Daughter Turned Cinematographer for Daddy While Filming KBC 12 Promo.

"Now I understand why mothers, when they cook food, get joy when they see their kids eat and like what they have cooked. I am experiencing the same, so yes I have learnt how to make new dishes. I have learnt how to make sweets. Earlier I used to only make Maggi but now I am getting better with more dishes. I am adding to my list of expertise," he added. Work hasn't taken a backseat, though. Siachen Warrior: Nitesh Tiwari, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Team Up for a Film Based on an Inspiring True Story of Indian Army.

"The one thing that I have not taken a break from, is my writing and I am so glad that I managed to find a way to continue writing. I usually like to write with my team members. But because of restrictions, there was no way we could have met and written together. Now we have started writing over video calls. It's been a great experience. This is something new. In fact, we are able to write as good as what we normally do when we sit across each other and write. I am so glad I could find a way to not take a break from writing," said the "Chhichhore" director.

During lockdown, he has also worked on the new campaign of "Kaun Banega Crorepati". It was shot from the confines of home, in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Nitesh had remotely directed the registration promo. "This is the first time I have done something like this. I've never shot a film sitting so far away from my star but, yeah, it was an interesting experience for me," he said. While he uses the digital medium to write scripts and to coordinate with his team on various projects, some of the movie makers have taken the digital route to release their films.

Asked if he sees it as a good move or not, he said: "I am not in a position to answer this question because I am not facing that situation. I am not in a position to decide what the financial implications are of not being able to release a film in theatres, or the fear of not having enough audience in the theatre if you release it any time after the lockdown gets over." As of now, he doesn't have any film ready to release but he has many projects that are at various stages of filmmaking, including "Ramayana".

But did the lockdown period give him the inspiration to work on another script or a new narrative altogether? "As a creative person, you always think of getting new ideas and new stuff. That's not because of this lockdown. I don't have too much of free time in my hands to start thinking of fresh or new projects. I am pretty tied up with a lot of housework also and I have lots of prior commitments," said Nitesh.