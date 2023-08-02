Bollywood celebrities are left in "shock" at the demise of renowned art director and production designer Nitin Chandrakant Desai, calling it a "heartbreaking news". Desai was found hanging in a case of suspected suicide at his N.D. Studios here, early on Wednesday, official sources said. He was 57. Condoling the death of Desai, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri wrote in a social media post: "I am heartbroken and sad beyond control to learn about my dearest friend Nitin Desai's death. A legendary Production designer, a visionary who made ND Studio… Nitin not only loved Pallavi and I, he always guided me even in films we didn't do together. Why Nitin, why?" "Some of Nitin’s films: Salaam Bombay, 1942 A Love Story, Khamoshi, Kama Sutra, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Mission Kashmir, Lagaan, Devdas, The Legend Of Bhagat Singh, Munnabhai MBBS, Swades, Mangal Pandey, Slumdog Millionaire, Jodhaa Akbar..Now you know why he was a legend," added Vivek. Nitin Chandrakant Desai Dies by Suspected Suicide; National Award Winning Art Director Was Found Hanging in His Own Studio,

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram Stories and wrote: "Such a terrible news!! Beyond shocked..pained beyond words..Om Shanti." Sanjay Dutt tweeted: "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Nitin Desai. A brilliant art director and a good friend, his contribution to Indian cinema has been monumental. My thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time." Madhur Bhandarkar said: "Just heard the devastating news about the passing of multiple National award-winner Art Director Nitin Desai. It's hard to believe. Had the privilege of working with him on four remarkable films. #TrafficSignal, #fashion , #jail & #InduSarkar His immense talent and extrovert personality made every project unforgettable. Indian cinema has lost a true gem. Heartfelt condolences to his family members . We will miss you Dada. #OmShanti."

Actor Riteish Deshmukh said in a tweet: "Deeply shocked to know that #NitinDesai, a legendary Production Designer who has contributed immensely to the growth of Indian cinema in no more. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. I had known him for years.. soft spoken, humble, ambitious & a visionary… you will be missed my friend. Om Shanti." Parineeti wrote: "Heartbreaking to hear about Nitin sir. #NitinDesai. His groundbreaking work, wisdom and artistry will be remembered forever. Rest in peace sir." Neil Nitin Mukesh said: "Cannot accept the heartbreaking news . Our beloved #nitindesai has left for his heavenly abode He was simply a genius. A visionary artist with grace,style who understood not just his craft but people. He was a positive soul who spread only love to all. My God give his family strength Om Shanti." Filmmaker Suparn Verma said: "A visionary! RIP sir you changed the landscape of production design. #NitinDesai." Nitin Chandrakant Desai Dies: Riteish Deshmukh, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Sanjay Gupta Offer Heartfelt Condolences.

Producer Anand Pandit shared: "This is extremely shocking... I'm still not able to believe that #NitinDesai my dear friend is no more amongst us...Rest In Peace My heartfelt condolences to the family & loved ones." Among the top-rung art directors of Bollywood, the Dapoli (Ratnagiri) born Desai was the art director for major films like Devdas, Lagaan, Jodha Akbar, Harishchandrachi Factory, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, etc. He has won the National Film Award for Best Art Direction four times, and Filmfare Best Art Direction Award three times. In 2005, he opened his ND Studios in Karjat, near Mumbai, which has since hosted movies like Jodha Akbar, Traffic Signal as also Color's reality show Big Boss.

