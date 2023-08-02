Art director and producer, Nitin Chandrakant Desai, aged 57, was found dead by suicide at his studio in Karjat, Maharashtra. The tragic incident came to light when he was discovered lifeless by his staff. Police have stated that preliminary investigations suggest it to be a case of suicide, and a thorough investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances. The news of Nitin Desai's untimely demise has left the film industry in shock and grief. Esteemed actor Riteish Deshmukh, talented Neil Nitin Mukesh, and renowned filmmaker Sanjay Gupta took to Twitter to express their profound sadness and offer heartfelt condolences. Art Director Nitin Chandrakant Desai Dies Allegedly by Suicide at ND Studios in Karjat.

 Check It Out Here:

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)