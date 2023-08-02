Art director and producer, Nitin Chandrakant Desai, aged 57, was found dead by suicide at his studio in Karjat, Maharashtra. The tragic incident came to light when he was discovered lifeless by his staff. Police have stated that preliminary investigations suggest it to be a case of suicide, and a thorough investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances. The news of Nitin Desai's untimely demise has left the film industry in shock and grief. Esteemed actor Riteish Deshmukh, talented Neil Nitin Mukesh, and renowned filmmaker Sanjay Gupta took to Twitter to express their profound sadness and offer heartfelt condolences. Art Director Nitin Chandrakant Desai Dies Allegedly by Suicide at ND Studios in Karjat. Check It Out Here:

Deeply shocked to know that #NitinDesai, a legendary Production Designer who has contributed immensely to the growth of Indian cinema in no more. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. I had known him for years.. soft spoken, humble, ambitious & a visionary… you… pic.twitter.com/Pgkz4Mx3K7 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 2, 2023

Cannot accept the heartbreaking news . Our beloved #nitindesai has left for his heavenly abode 🙏🏻🙏🏻. He was simply a genius. A visionary artist with grace,style who understood not just his craft but people. He was a positive soul who spread only love to all . My God give his… pic.twitter.com/qUBaQ0lnUL — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) August 2, 2023

I can't believe this news. Nitin Desai was the best at what he did. We worked on a few films together. Always smiling, always making life easier on set. This news is devastating. Rest In Peace my friend. You will always be missed. https://t.co/Nc1V45BZyu — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) August 2, 2023

