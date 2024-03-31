Producer Boney Kapoor has officially announced the much-awaited sequel to the 2005 comedy No Entry, confirming a new cast lineup featuring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Arjun Kapoor. However, amidst the excitement, tensions have arisen within the Kapoor family. Boney Kapoor revealed that his brother, Anil Kapoor, who played a pivotal role in the original film, is notably disappointed for not being part of the sequel. The revelation came after news of the sequel leaked prematurely, exacerbating the situation. Despite efforts to reconcile, the rift between them persists, with Boney hoping for an amicable resolution soon. Check what he said below! Boney Kapoor Announces Sridevi's Biography, Calls His Last Wife A Force Of Nature.

Anil Kapoor Is 'Angry' On Boney Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)