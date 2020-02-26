'Not Today': Aditya Kripalani’s Upcoming Film Is Based on the Essential Subject of Suicide Prevention

Aditya Kripalani (Photo Credits: IANS)

Filmmaker Aditya Kripalani is currently working on his new project, "Not Today", which deals with the subject of suicide prevention. The movie will feature actors Harsh Chayya and Rucha Inamdar. "Harsh is an emotional man and he has seen a lot in his life. Salman Khan’s Eid 2020 Film, Radhe’s Teaser To Release This Holi?

So I think this role is just right for Harsh and working on the character with him has been quite exciting," Aditya said. Is Salman Khan’s Movie with Aayush Sharma a Remake of the Marathi Film Mulshi Pattern? Read Details.

Aditya is best known for his film "Tikli Laxmi Bomb", which won the Best Feature Film at the 10th Berlin independent Film Festival. His "Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal" too earned rave reviews last year.