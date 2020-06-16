Coronavirus in India: Live Map

TS Inter Result 2020 Date: TSBIE 1st, 2nd Year Board Exam Result Will Not Be Declared Today at bse.telangana.gov.in, manabadi.co.in

Education Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 12:40 PM IST
Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

With continuous speculations over the result speculation, the Telangana Board of Secondary Education, BSE reportedly stated that it wouldn’t release the Intermediate result today, June 16, 2020. The report came in after it was speculated that the TS Inter Result 2020 for both First and Second Year would be declared today. Now, as per the latest update, the Telangana Board may announce the exam results for class 11 and class 12 tomorrow, June 17. There is no official confirmation on the same as yet. Students are hence advised to keep a track with the official websites; bse.telangana.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and also manabadi.co.in, as the scores will be displayed on these sites. CBSE Board Exam 2020 Result Date and Time: Class 10 and 12 Results Are Expected to Be Declared by August 15. 

“The board, TSBIE is yet to submit the report on intermediate results to the government,” Telangana Board Secretary Syed Omer Jaleel was quoted saying in Indian Express report, as speculations were on the rise. The secretary further added that the TSBIE board is currently verifying the results and will submit the report of the Intermediate result to the government, following which the Education Minister, P Sabitha Indra Reddy will announce the dates. Hence, students are advised to be patient and only wait for the official confirmation to arrive for the TSBIE Inter Board Result 2020. While some reports are speculating the result announcement tomorrow, it is to be noted here that no official confirmation on the same has yet been received.

About 9.65 lakh reportedly appeared in the intermediate board exam 2020. TSBIE conducted the pending papers of Geography Paper-II, Modern Language-Paper-II on May 18, as the exams were postponed from scheduled March 23, due to the lockdown. Meanwhile, the government has decided to not conduct the remaining papers of the SSC Board Exam 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students will get the grades based on their performance on the internal examinations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 12:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

