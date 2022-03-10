Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi-starrer 'Om: The Battle Within' is finally set to release in theatres this July. Producers Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan have officially announced the release date of the film. It is scheduled to hit the big screen on July 1. OM: The Battle Within – Aditya Roy Kapoor’s Action Thriller To Arrive In Theatres On July 1 (View Poster).

The Kapil Verma directorial marks the very first association of Aditya and Sanjana as a lead pair. The action thriller with stylised high octane action sequences will have Aditya and Sanjana in a never seen before avatar. Om: The Battle Within - Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi Wrap First Schedule of Their Next; Check Out the Duo's Pic From the Sets.

Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan present, A Paper Doll Entertainment Production, produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan and Ahmed Khan, 'OM -The Battle Within' is directed by Kapil Verma. The film is all set to release on July 1, 2022.

