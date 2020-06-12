Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has shared her version of "Band Baaja Baaraat" in a new post on social media. Parineeti shared a sizzling photograph of herself on Instagram. In the image, she is seen sporting a black lacy corset paired with high-waisted pants, holding a jacket and wearing a peaked cap. Unlock 1: Parineeti Chopra Urges Everyone to Step Out Responsibly Despite the Relaxations in Lockdown 5.0

"'Band Baaja Baaraat' (my version)," she captioned the image. The actress, who was last seen on the big screen in the film "Jabariya Jodi", currently has three films in the pipeline -- "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar", the Hindi remake of Hollywood film "The Girl On The Train" and "Saina". Parineeti Chopra Shares Mom Reena’s Lockdown Paintings and You Will Just Say WOW! (View Pics)

Check Out Parineeti Chopra's Instagram Post Below

View this post on Instagram Band Baaja Baaraat (my version). 📣⚫️ A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Jun 11, 2020 at 5:01am PDT

The release of her film "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar", which was set to open on March 20, was pushed due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. The film also stars her "Ishaqzaade" co-star Arjun Kapoor.

