Horror comedies have become a new favourite in Hollywood. The genre has had some big hits such as Stree, Golmaal Again among others and now Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Siddhwani are all set to bring another one wit Phone Bhoot. The film will star Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles and an announcement about the same was made in a quirky manner by the makers. The casting has surely got everyone talking about it given that it looks like a fun combo with Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant coming together for the first time. Katrina Kaif Birthday: With Three Cakes and a Bright Smile, the Lady Soaks in All the Good Wishes in This Beautiful Picture!

Sharing the big announcement, Excel Entertainment shared an amazing picture of the trio sporting a black suits, posing quirkily. From this picture, the film is giving out a refreshingly young vibe and we can't wait to find out more about this project. The film is being directed by Gurmeet Singh and is all set to begin filming later this year. Sharing the amazing first look photo of the cast, Excel Entertainment's handle wrote, "Darna allowed hai, as long as you’re laughing along the way."Kareena Kapoor Wishes Katrina Kaif 'Happiness and Love Forever' on Birthday With a Gorgeous Pic.

Check Out Phone Bhoot's Announcement Here:

Sharing the first look on her Instagram handle, Katrina Kaif wrote, "The one stop shop for all bhoot related problems, #PhoneBhoot ringing in cinemas in 2021." The film is slated for a 2021 release and we are certainly hoping all's well till then and we can finally hop onto theatres to cacth our favourite films once again. While film shoots are still shut amid coronavirus crisis, it looks like several projects will begin rolling by the end of this year including Phone Bhoot.

