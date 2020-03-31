Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar Have Separated Their Ways?

Sanya and Prateik (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Most of the celebs are right now into the home quarantine along with the family and friends. However, Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar and wife Sanya Sagar have reportedly call it quits from each other. The duo who got married to each other in 2019, got engaged in Goa first. The pictures and the announcement of their wedding was a surprise to their fans. However, now, it seems that there are some differences between the couple.

Amid the COVID-19 lock-down, they are not staying together, reports spotboye.com. They are in fact not staying together even from before the nation-wide lockdown was declared. They unfollowed each other on Instagram while Prateik even deleted their honeymoon pictures.

Sanya was also missing from the family functions. She did not attended the Holi bash, neither was she the part of Raj Babbar’s anniversary dinner. The actor has denied the reports of their separation as of now.

On the work front, Prateik was last seen in a short role in Rajinikanth starrer Darbar. He played the role of an antagonist, unfortunately with a very little screen space. In the time when global pandemic has brought families under one roof, it is simply down on one's luck to face trouble in the paradise. The reports are however not confirmed to be true by the actor yet so, fans can hope to read about their reconciliation sooner than later!