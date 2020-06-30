For Preity Zinta, the maxim is simple: Once a Himachali always a Himachali. The actress proves it with her recent Instagram post. "Channelising the Himachali in me … cuz It doesn't matter how far or how high you go, one should never forget who you are and where you come from," she wrote along with a picture of herself in a traditional himachali cap. She used hashtags #himachali, #pahadi and #ting with her post. Recently, Preity shared a moment from a beach outing with her pet pup Bruno after over 100 days. Preity Zinta Hits the Beach After 104 Days with Her Pet Dog Bruno (See Pic)

She shared a picture of herself holding Bruno on the beach. In the image she is seen dressed in a pair of shorts, lavender top and sneakers. Keeping in mind the guidelines for coronavirus, Preity also wore gloves. "Our first trip - Finally after 104 days was the BEACH and WE LOVED it as we had the beach to ourselves. Both of us were in heaven #Day104 #Sun #Sand #Water #Dutchie #Bruno #dogsofinsta #ting," she wrote alongside the image.

Preity then shared a video of herself doing push ups and her pet dog hilariously coming up to her and "sabotaging" her workout. "Where there is a will there is a way Bruno is trying everything to sabotage my workout but my #Patiparmeshwar is making sure that I finish my push ups. Hope this inspires all of you to take life in your stride and not give up gym ya no gym lage raho #pushup #pzfit #lageraho #Ting," she wrote.

Check Out Preity Zinta's Instagram Post Below

On the acting front, Preity was last seen on screen in the 2018 film "Bhaiaji Superhit". The film marked her comeback after a seven-year break and also stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade.

