Childhood is a special time for everyone. Every happy memory created during that phase is a treasure of time. On Tuesday, actor Preity Zinta took out a moment to relive her childhood memories by visiting her family farm in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. "I was so excited to see apple trees after so long that the minute it stopped raining I ran out and made this video. Glad I did so because minutes after it was pouring again. Going back home to our family farm during apple season after so many years was an emotional and exhilarating experience. Growing up, this place was dominated by the larger than life presence of my Grandfather, Grandmother and Rajinder Mamaji and Uma Mamiji. We spent the best days of my childhood her," she wrote on Instagram. Preity Zinta Steps Outside After a Really Long Time, Expresses Her Excitement of Finally Enjoying the Weekend the Right Way (Watch Video).

Recalling her childhood days, Preity added, "Apple season was always special. So many rules. No eating in the grading halls, no disturbing or distracting the labour that diligently plucked apples in special baskets called Kiltas, no playing with apples or throwing them around etc. My favourite part was apple plucking and collecting the largest and the smallest apples of the season and of course glasses of freshly squeezed apple juice." Alongside the nostalgic note, the 'Dil Se..' star posted a video of her showing her apple orchard. Preity Zinta Celebrates 23 Years in Bollywood; Recalls Her Journey in the Industry With a Throwback Video!

Check Out Preity Zinta's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

"Two years ago, I officially became a farmer and am so proud to be part of the farming community of the apple belt of Himachal Pradesh. Here's a shout out to Himachal Apples that are the best apples in the world. I'm super stoked and proud of how well everything is maintained in all the farms given the covid situation, shortage of labour etc... I'm also extremely proud of my brother for going completely organic and replanting our orchard with organic apple trees. #Ting #Appleorchards #farmlife #familytime #proudhimachali," she concluded. On a different note, Preity recently clocked 23 years in Bollywood.She was last seen in the film 'Bhaiaji Superhit', which was released in 2018.

