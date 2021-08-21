Bollywood actress Preity Zinta completed 23 years in Bollywood today (August 21). She had made her debut with Shah Rukh Khan's film Dil Se.. (1998). And to mark this occasion, PZ shared a throwback video from her first Filmfare award night where she bagged the best female debut trophy for Soldier (1998). She mentioned in the caption of her post how she feels overwhelmed.

Preity Zinta Celebrates 23 years in Bollywood:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)