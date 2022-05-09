Director Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who has helmed the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj', revealed that Manushi Chillar, who is making her debut with his directorial, is very particular and disciplined in her work. Speaking at the trailer launch of his historical biopic, he praised Manushi's approach to work, he said, "What I appreciate about Manushi is her dedication and sheer sense of discipline. She learnt all the dialogues by heart, even if you I ask her today, she will mouth her dialogues with absolute finesse." Prithviraj Trailer: Akshay Kumar Is a Fearless King in This Heroic Story Also Starring Manushi Chhillar as Princess Sanyogita (Watch Video).

Akshay Kumar, who was also present at the trailer launch quipped, "Khud ke hi nahi, aaju baaju waalon ke bhi bol ke bata degi (Not just hers but she easily remembers the dialogue of her every co-actor in the frame)." Prithviraj: Manushi Chhillar Posts an Emotional Note Thanking All Her Well-Wishers for Standing by Her, Says ‘It’s Literally an Epic Moment of My Life’.

Watch Prithviraj Trailer:

The director further said, "To add to that, her command on Hindi language is unparalleled. I'm very happy to have worked with Manushi as the basic requirement of working in Hindi films is to speak clean Hindi which many actors cannot do, sadly."

