The official trailer of Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and Manushi Chhillar-starrrer Prithviraj is out! The epic saga stars Akshay in the titular role of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan and Manushi Chhillar as his love interest Sanyogita. The film is a heroic story about pride and valour of the fearless King Prithviraj Chauhan while he faces off against Muhammad of Ghor. Prithviraj Teaser: Twitter Finds Akshay Kumar’s Expressions Unintentionally Comic; Makes Funny Jokes and Memes on Them!

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)