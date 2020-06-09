Priyanka Chopra Reveals Why She Stopped Endorsing Fairness Creams In This Throwback Interview With Barkha Dutt (Watch Video)

Priyanka Chopra (Inset) Her Fairness Cream Ad (Photo Credits: Instagram, Facebook)

Trolls just won't let Priyanka Chopra live in peace. She is criticised for not speaking up but when she does, she is criticised for that too. And something similar happened to PeeCee recently. The actress who voiced out her opinion on the on-going Black Lives Matter protests in the US, was shamed by trolls and called a hypocrite. All because there was a time in PC's career when she endorsed a fairness brand. What these trolls also forgot is that Priyanka, in a 2015 interview with Barkha Dutt, Priyanka had revealed that she had 'felt bad for endorsing fairness brands' and that she had ever since, refrained to endorse them. From Priyanka Chopra to Disha Patani, This Twitter User Exposes Hypocrisy Of Bollywood Celebs Who Tweeted on #BlackLivesMatter But Have Endorsed Fairness Ads.

A video clip from the said 2015 interview has been shared by a Priyanka Chopra fan where when the actress was asked about her opinion on fairness brands and her endorsement, Priyanka clearly mentioned, "I felt really bad about it. That's why I stopped doing it." She went on to explain, "I am dusky. All my cousins are gora-chitta. I was the one who turned out dusky because my dad is dusky. Just for fun, my Punjabi family would call me ‘kaali, kaali, kaali’. At 13, I wanted to put fairness creams and wanted my complexion change." Nick Jonas on Black Lives Matter: ‘We Must All Do the Work to Be Anti-Racist and Stand with the Black Community’ (View Post).

Check Out The Video Below:

Elaborating on what compelled her to put an end to it and say no to further lucrative offers, Priyanka went on to say, "But then I got into films and I didn’t understand. And I did do a fairness endorsement for a year and then I felt like ‘I look pretty alright.’ I shouldn’t, I don’t wanna do this and then I didn’t do it. But I was also finding my ground that time as I was 21 or 22 that time. years old." Priyanka Chopra Jonas on George Floyd’s Death: ‘End This Race War Here in the US, and Around the World’.

In the video, when Barkha went on to ask her if she would endorse another beauty brand and is paid a huge sum of money, Priyanka flat out refused and said, "I have been offered many times, but I said no to them."

Well, kudos to Chopra back then for taking a stand. In the light of the George Floyd killing that has taken the world by storm with protests everywhere wanting to end racial profiling and inequality, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra had contributed to two organisations to help fight against racial inequality. However, that blew up in PC's face because of her past endorsement of a fairness brand. Priyanka was called out for her apparent double standards and also called 'part of the problem'. That's harsh people. Hope this interview puts PC in the clear.