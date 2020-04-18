Priyanka Chopra’s Live Session Gets Chaotically Disrupted by Nick Jonas and Her Reaction Is Just Like a Typical Wife (Watch Video)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas (Photp Credits: Instagram)

The lockdown due to the novel coronavirus has given chance to our celebrities to relax in their abode and say no to their hectic shooting lives for a while. Apart from indulging in household chores and sharing pics as well as videos online, celebs are also going live on their social media handles and interacting with their fans. Among the pool of celebs, it's the global icon, Priyanka Chopra who also hosts live session on her Instagram. Well, now in a recent live when PeeCee was chatting, it was Nick Jonas who was making a hell lot of chaos. American Journo Slammed for Calling Priyanka Chopra as Nick Jonas' Grandmother.

In a video shared by a fanpage, we see Priyanka addressing her fans about the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Nick in the backdrop is seen going inside the kitchen, after which we can hear the sound of utensils being dropped. From the moment the noise pours in, PeeCee makes a shady face and seems pissed (a little bit). Typical wife! Well, we feel Nick did it that purposely with an aim to poke Chopra. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ Beach Vacay with Family and Friends Look Super Fun (View Pics).

Check Out The Video Featuring Priyanka Below:

The above video is been loved by fans on the internet. Meanwhile, Priyanka is keeping her fans hooked to her Insta feed. Recently, she had shared a selfie of herself and wrote, 'There is always a light at the end of the tunnel... Hang in there world.' On the professional front, she was last seen on the silverscreen in The Sky Is Pink. Stay tuned!