American Journo Slammed for Calling Priyanka Chopra as Nick Jonas' Grandmother
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are one of the most loved Hollywood’s couples. They have fans across the globe, and netizens keep waiting for the duo to share posts on their respective Instagram social media handles. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day this year, Nick shared a video in which he and his wife were seen dancing to the hit Bollywood track, “Aankh Marey” from the film Simmba. While Nick’s dance moves was a treat to watch, Priyanka couldn’t stop cheering her husband. Nick Jonas Dances to ‘Aankh Marey’ and Priyanka Chopra Jonas Just Cannot Stop Cheering For Her Valentine (Watch Video).

The video of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas dancing together won hearts of millions of fans. It has been more than a month since this video went viral, but it has again hit the headline, after an American journalist of Pakistan origin shared the same video and called Priyanka as Nick Jonas’ grandmother. This did not go down well with many of Priyanka and Nick Jonas’ fans. They instantly started trolling her and one of the Twitter users even commented saying, “What's the bitterness about?” ‘Nick Is A Desi Munda at Heart’, Says Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas were dating for a brief period and post that they took their relationship to the next level. In December 2018, Priyanka and Nick married at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The age gap difference between them has always been the talking point, but the couple is unfazed by it.