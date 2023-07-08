The makers of the highly anticipated film Project K, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, on Saturday released the official limited edition exclusive-free merchandise of the film, ahead of its launch at the Comic-Con. The film's exclusive footage is scheduled to be unveiled in the presence of the film's cast at the renowned San Diego Comic-Con 2023. Project K at San Diego Comic-Con: Footage From Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's Film to Be Unveiled at the Event!

Adding to the excitement surrounding the film, fans are eager to learn more about the mysterious Project K. Responding to their curiosity, the film's lead star Big B took to his social media account and wrote, "What is #ProjectK? The world wants to know! Follow the link and come KLOSER…"

Produced by C. Aswani Dutt's Vyjayanthi Movies and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nag Ashwin, Project K is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu across various locations. Project K: It’s Official! Kamal Haasan Joins Cast of Nag Ashwin’s Film Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan (Watch Video).

It also marks Deepika’s debut in the Telugu film industry.

