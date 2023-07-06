Here's an update on the much-awaited film Project K! Well, as the movie's official trailer, motion poster and title are said to drop during Comic-Con 2023. The event is said to take place on July 20, 2023. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the upcoming movie stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan among others in key roles. Are you excited? Project K: It’s Official! Kamal Haasan Joins Cast of Nag Ashwin’s Film Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan (Watch Video).

Project K x Comic Con:

BIGGG NEWS… AMITABH - PRABHAS - DEEPIKA - KAMAL HAASAN: ‘PROJECT K’ TITLE, TRAILER, RELEASE DATE TO BE UNVEILED AT COMIC CON, USA… Mark the date: 20 July 2023.#ProjectK is set to create history, will be the first #Indian film to debut at #SanDiegoComicCon [#SDCC] 2023 in… pic.twitter.com/Jbz3svrSVt — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 6, 2023

