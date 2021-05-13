While promoting Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, megastar Salman Khan had promised his fans of a full-time entertainer like all his movies. He had said that the film is full-on entertainment, has good music, superb action and a very good plot. His statement was finally put to test today as Radhe finally made it to the theatres and to OTT platforms for his fans to enjoy. The film which also stars Disha Patani is getting mixed reactions from the audience. Radhe Song Dil De Diya Out! Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez Steal Your Heart With Their Sizzling Dance Moves.

It has not been very long since the film released on OTT platform and theatres, but Twitter has been flooded with reviews about the film. While many said that Radhe is a blockbuster, many called it torture. While a section on Twitter is loving the action sequence and Salman Khan and Disha Patani's chemistry, another section is disappointed with the weak screenwriting and forced action.

Check Out What People Have To Say About The Film:

#RadheReview: #SalmanKhan's film is a blockbuster and mass-entertainer, While the film has also taken a digital route due to the pandemic crisis in the country, it has taken a phenomenal start in the overseas market, especially in UAE. #Radhe https://t.co/s0Ph1f4u5C #RadheDay — Sardar Singh (@SalmansCombat) May 13, 2021

Power-Packed

Amazing Direction

#OneWordReview...#RADHE : POWER-PACKED. Rating: 4.5/5 Blockbuster Movie.. Amazing Directions.. Salman Khan looks Like Wanted Character Treat To Watch . #SalmanKhan terrific, #RandeepHooda impactful, it's a Outstanding Movie 🍿🎥 Full ... Mass entertainer! #RadheReview — Being Mirza 🇵🇰 (@Mirzakashmiri7) May 13, 2021

Master Class Performance

#Radhe [ 4 / 5 ] Master Class Performance By @BeingSalmanKhan He proved once again as BAAP OF INDIA!!.. Hatts-off Salman Bhai #EidMubarak#RadheReview pic.twitter.com/kHcNEptxRb — Surya Comrade ☭ (@Surya_MarXist) May 13, 2021

Blockbuster

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#Radhe in one world is a BLOCKBUSTER. It’s the best #SalmanKhan film till now with respect to its length, super gripping plot & perfect comic timing. Even though played in Dubai, Salman’s super-stardom shines here too. A must watch.#RadheReview dubai review — beingsalmanfan (@SalmanK27352716) May 13, 2021

Bad CGI

HONEST #RadheReview - Terrible script writing in Second half Bad CGI Loads of Unfunny Comedy scenes Waahiyat Climax 2 Stars out of 5 Review from Dubai#Radhe#RadheDay pic.twitter.com/T0AfgopXQb — 🏴‍☠️☠️GURU 🌹KHATRI 🚬🔪💉 (@GurGulabKhatri) May 13, 2021

Unbearable Torture

#RadheReview One Word Review - Pandemic Unbearable Torture 😡 Why bhai is doing 💩 movies. He should do BB and Sultaan type movies 😐 Story was average, Acting was pathetic specially of Salman and Disha, Ran Hooda was good. Over the top action scenes Copy of R3 1 ⭐️ 👎👎👎 pic.twitter.com/zbZ9Mefbeu — Mohit Soni (Ms) (@NewwzGood) May 13, 2021

Earlier Salman Khan requested his fans to say no to privacy. In a promotional video for Radhe, he is seen saying, "It takes the hard work of several people to make one film and it hurts a lot when some take the route of piracy to watch the final product."

"I want a commitment from all of you that you will enjoy films on the right platform. So this Eid we want a commitment from the audience - no piracy in entertainment," he added. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai – Salman Khan Requests Audiences to Say No to Piracy as His Film Releases on Eid.

Alongside Salman and Disha, Radhe also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios. The movie has released in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13, 2021, on the occasion of Eid. The film will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay-per-view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.

