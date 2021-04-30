The second song from Salman Khan's upcoming film Radhe is out! Titled Dil De Diya, the track is high on energy and of course has a signature step (that'll soon be all over the web). The melody stars Bhaijaan and Jacqueline Fernandez and is composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

Check It Out

