Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is arriving tomorrow on May 13 and the actor has come up with a video message to urge his fans to not watch the pirated version of his film. Helmed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Bharath and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles.

