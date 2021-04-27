Disha Patani on Tuesday shared a video montage of her various looks in the song "Seeti maar" of the upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring Salman Khan. The video has Disha sports two different looks. In the first, she sports fishnets, loose black cargo pants and a crop top. The second look has her sporting a cut-out white leotard with embellishments, paired with loose blue pants. Radhe Song Seeti Maar: Salman Khan And Disha Patani Feature In A Terribly Choreographed Hindi Version Of Allu Arjun's Hit Number From DJ (Watch Video).

For the caption, she dropped a pink flower emoji and wrote "#SeetiMaar". Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is scheduled to open theatrically on May 13, on the occasion of Eid, across all Indian states where theatres are operational as per Covid protocols. The film simultaneously drop on the premium pay-per-view service platform Zeeplex. Radhe Song Seeti Maar: Salman Khan-Disha Patani Track Makes Twitterati Wonder If It's A Parody Of The Original Allu Arjun Number.

Check Out Disha Patani's Instagram Post Below:

The film co-stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff, and is directed by Prabhu Deva. Radhe is also scheduled to release in the Middle East, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Europe, and will be the first Bollywood film to release theatrically in the UK since lockdown last year.

