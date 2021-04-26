Radhe's trailer released a few days back and left everyone appalled at the way the film looked like a rehash of every Salman Khan movie post 2009, starting with Wanted. Today, the first song Seeti Maar has been released which is a Hindi version of the hit Allu Arjun-Pooja Hegde track from DJ. This is perhaps the most disturbing choreography we have ever seen in recent times.

Check out the song here...

